HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sonia, a registered nurse at Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital, said it was a shift she’ll never forget. She was medicating a patient in the emergency room when things took a turn.

“At first, I didn’t even know what happened,” said Sonia. “I just screamed, because the pain. I look down and saw his mouth on my forearm. I kept screaming and screaming and I just saw his teeth going deeper and deeper into my tissue.”

Kauai police confirm a 21-year-old man was arrested following the incident on Nov. 29, but was released pending investigation.

Hawaii Health Systems Corporation said in a statement:

“An incident did occur in the Emergency Room at the Hawaii Health Systems Corporation (HHSC) Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital (KVMH) on November 29, 2023. An investigation is being conducted. Due to privacy concerns, we will not provide further details of the incident. HHSC is deeply committed to ensuring workplace safety in all of its facilities. We take incidents like this very seriously.”

However, Sonia said this could’ve been prevented after she and coworkers asked to call 911.

“I heard him escalating and getting more aggressive and I said something to the doctor that we needed to call KPD and the doctor said no, he wanted to get his blood work back,” Sonia said.

The Hawaii Nurses Association adds, assaults on healthcare workers happen too often, with verbal assaults being most common. The union adds, sexual and physical assaults are occurring too.

In November, a Hawaii State Hospital nurse was stabbed to death by a former patient who was in a transitional residential program.

“One of the things we’ve been saying to the employers all along is we need to do more, we need to increase security, because it’s only a matter of time,” said Daniel Ross, Hawaii Nurses’ Association OPEIU Local 50 President.

The union said, some facilities like Straub and Queen’s have installed scanners to detect weapons. It adds, other hospitals where violent assaults took place, have agreed to implement 24-7 security.

Meanwhile, Sonia is still suffering from extensive injuries and will be out of work for at least 10 weeks.

“Right now, it’s got a wound vac on it. That’s attached to it. I have to carry this around with me. I have to take antibiotics. I have to get the dressing on it changed twice a week which is very painful,” Sonia said.

She and her coworkers hope something will be done to prevent this from happening again.