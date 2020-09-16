Kauai mayor signs bill to restrict polystyrene foam food containers

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami signed a bill restricting the use and sale of polystyrene foam food service containers on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The restrictions start Jan. 1, 2022. Most people call them by the trademarked name Styrofoam.

The bill was passed after a 4-2 vote at Council chambers on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The bill was introduced by Councilmembers Mason Chock and KipuKai Kualii.

