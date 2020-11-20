Kauai Mayor signs 4th supplementary emergency proclamation following March flood

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) – Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami signed a fourth supplementary emergency proclamation extending disaster relief to the county following a devastating flood in March of 2020.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The purpose of the emergency proclamation is to provide relief for disaster damages, losses and suffering as well as protect the health, safety and welfare of Kauai residents and visitors impacted by the flood.

The original emergency proclamation was signed on April 1 after Kauai experienced a torrential downpour during the nights of March 27 and 28. Damages resulting from the flash flood displaced at least 25 residents, according to Kauai police.

The fourth and latest proclamation will extend relief and assistance for another 60 days, or until a separate proclamation states otherwise.

To view a copy of the fourth supplementary emergency proclamation and previous emergency proclamations, click here.