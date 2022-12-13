HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami joins KHON2 live to talk about priorities ahead for the new year, with a new governor and state administration, as well as lawmakers at the Capitol in Honolulu. He also goes over plans to spend the remaining millions in federal COVID county relief money.
Kauai mayor priorities align with Capitol and new governor
by: Gina Mangieri
Posted:
Updated:
January 01 2023 12:00 am
BestReviews.com - Holiday Shopping Deals
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now