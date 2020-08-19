Kauai Mayor issues sixteenth emergency proclamation for disastrous 2018 flood

KAUAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — On Aug. 19, Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami declared yet another supplementary emergency proclamation, making this the sixteenth order since the April 2018 flood that terrorized the island of Kaua’i.

An Emergency Proclamation is issued in the event that an emergency or disaster occurs, or if there is an imminent danger or threat of an emergency or disaster.

The sixteenth declaration provides relief for disaster damages, losses and suffering, and serves to protect the health, safety and welfare of Kaua‘i residents. The mayor hopes this proclamation will enable the island to focus on the restoration, renovation, replacement, or reconstruction of county facilities and property damaged as result of the 2018 disaster.

Under the Emergency Proclamation, the relief period is set to continue until terminated 60 days after Aug. 19., or by a separate proclamation – whichever comes first.

For the full supplementary emergency proclamation, visit the County of Kaua‘i’s online “April 2018 Flood Recovery” page here.

