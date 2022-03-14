Courtesy of the County of Kaua’i

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami delivered the State of the County Address to the public virtually on Monday, March 14.

In his speech, Kawakami discussed the county’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year, including the current year’s revenues, expenses, budget proposals and more.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“We will explore our current financial picture and present our plan to invest wisely in our associates, our infrastructure, and our community,” said Kawakami. “Our proposed budget is structurally-balanced and aims to make headway in decades-old deferred maintenance and infrastructure needs, all while avoiding additional general obligation debt or raising tax rates.”

Kawakami said the impacts of COVID-19 remained at the forefront of the county’s past two budget proposals, resulting in large adjustments to both the county’s revenue picture and its spending plan.

“We maintained a strict approach to our operational spending — deferring planned fee increases, and drawing on our Reserve Fund to avoid furloughs and layoffs,” Kawakami said. “We also relied on federal aid, which helped our county and local businesses stay afloat during challenging times.”

For the upcoming fiscal year, Kawakami believes there is a small window of opportunity to invest in its infrastructure, community and in its associates. He explained it is because of the federal aid and strict budget which was implemented these past two years.

Kawakami added that the county is anticipating cash flow in its 2023 fiscal year, so the county has proposed an operating budget of approximately $260.2 million and a Capital Improvement Budget of nearly $49 million.

The county’s plan to find a new landfill to replace the Kekaha Landfill was also addressed. Kawakami said the Solid Waste team is committed to working closely with the council, State and community partners to identify a new landfill location.

“In the meantime, we will work on the plan’s recommendations to study the feasibility of a Materials Recovery Facility, curbside recycling and other waste diversion programs,” Kawakami said.

Other projects that the county plans to invest in:

$4 million toward the Bus Baseyard Expansion Project

$5.3 million to upgrade treatment plants and distribution systems

$15 million into road resurfacing

The mayor also addressed housing for everyone from keiki to kupuna which he said: “starts with ensuring our residents have safe shelter.”

“Our Housing Agency has been busy, recently completing Pua Loke in Lihu’e, providing 54 affordable apartments. Next door to Pua Loke, we have Kealaula, the first transitional housing project on Kaua’i and the fastest affordable housing project ever completed,” Kawakami said.

Kawakami said the county is looking to build the second Kealaula at Lima Ola in ‘Ele’Ele, which will provide 85 units, including 40 dedicated to kupuna.

The county will also develop affordable housing on nearly 50 acres in Kilauea, adjacent to the Kilauea Town center, according to Kawakami.

“The county’s vision is to provide a mix of rental opportunities and single-family home ownership, serving not just ‘low income’ families, but also the workforce or ‘gap group,’ who earn too much to benefit from typical housing programs, but not enough to afford homes in the current market.” Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami

Check out more news from around Hawaii

To ensure the mental health of Kaua’i’s keiki, Kawakami said the county is planning to prioritize Parks and Recreation in this year’s budget proposal, which includes opening the state’s first inclusive playground at Lydgate Park.

Kawakami said federal funds given to the county this past year have helped provide free WiFi to the community at all of the county’s Neighborhood Centers.

He added that they are committed to opening the Kauai Adolescent Treatment and Healing Center for all the adolescents in need.

“This center remains a shared priority for our leaders and our community, and we are hopeful we will have an operational treatment center for our keiki this year. Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami

To view Mayor Kawakami’s 2022 State of the County Address, please visit www.kauai.gov.