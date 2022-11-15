HONOLULU (KHON2 ) — He’s been Kauai’s mayor for four years and just won another four with last week’s re-election. Joining us live from the Garden Isle is Mayor Derek Kawakami.

KHON: Mayor, thanks so much for being here. Tell us, what are your priorities for the second term now that we can call it official?

KAWAKAMI: There’s a lot that can be done in four years. And in our first four years, we set out to focus on developing our people, looking at the how process of government can be more efficient and deliver services. We focused on infrastructure, infrastructure. And, there’s an excitement in the air. But, we’re still focused on the same goals, continuing to focus on customer service, taking a look at where we can be more efficient and getting out there and working on our roads, bridges, wastewater. We need a landfill desperately, and all roads, affordable housing, and so the more infrastructure we can invest in, the more we can start to look at affordable housing. And, that’s what we’re focused on.

KHON: You mention landfills, and if history is any telling across all counties, it could take you five terms to get through those kinds of challenges. So, there were also of course the recent elections countywide. There will be some new folks in the legislative branch to work with. Can you tell me about the landscape of that, what you see on the horizon for how you’re going to work with the other branches and make things happen?

KAWAKAMI: I’m just excited. I’ve got to give a shout out to our chair and our vice chair, both terming out. And, you know, I really think that the council we’ve been working with really set the tone as far as being focused on getting work done and very little politics at play. We didn’t always agree. They fulfill their role in maintaining good checks and balances and keeping us sharp and on our toes. And, I’m excited about the new council. We’re going to see some familiar faces coming back,. We have some new faces. And, for the newly elected that reminds me of back in 2008, when I was spring chicken and all of the excitement. I’m just super happy for them and their families. I know they worked hard, and we have a lot to get done. And, I think I’m well rounded being that I came from the council and from the state House of Representatives and before that the private sector. As a mayor, I know it’s important to council members and we really want to provide them with what’s important to them, which is good communication, help, helping them achieve their goals and their initiatives and sharing and all the success. And, so I have a good feeling about this council. And, you know, our people did a wonderful job getting us a real good council to work with.

KHON: For public transportation, you have some expansion plans coming up over there. We heard about a survey to ask folks about Hanapepe Heights service extension. Tell us more about that. Are there more extensions of services planned?

KAWAKAMI: Well, this recent endeavor is more community outreach. We’ve always took a look at West Kauai as a place to be able to bring more services to. And when you think about public transportation, it is really a social justice equalizer. When you talk to young families and young moms, oftentimes, some of the biggest roadblocks to getting a job and staying employed is childcare and just getting to and from work and really just trying to help lower the cost of living. We’re out there just hearing from the community on what they’re interested in. There’s an interest in increasing our routes, and we’re always looking for expansion. There’s a couple of limiting factors, of course, it’s hard to find bus drivers and so we’re always recruiting.