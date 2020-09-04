Kaua’i man missing after hike near Kalalau trailhead

Photo courtesy of KPD: Photo of Mark Maurin taken the last day he was seen.

WAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kaua‘i Police Department (KPD) need your help in locating a missing 45-year-old man.

KPD says the Wailua man, Mark Maurin, was reported missing at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2.

According to a report, Maurin was last seen at around 8:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, when a friend dropped him off at the Kalalau trailhead at Kēʽē Beach. Maurin had told his friend he planned to hike the trail from Kēʽē Beach to Kalalau Valley where he was going to camp for the weekend.

Maurin was scheduled to return to Kēʽē Beach to be picked up by the same friend at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, but he never showed.

Friends and family say Maurin is approximately 5-foot-5 and weighs about 148 pounds. He is Caucasian with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Maurin’s whereabouts on Kaua‘i is urged to call KPD Dispatch at 241-1711 or Crime Stoppers Kaua‘i at 246-8300.

