Kauai man found dead along the side of Kuhio Highway in Maloaa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai police are investigating a case involving an unattended death.

Kauai police said that a report was made by a person who discovered a dead man on Thursday, February 6, around 8:30 a.m. along the side of Kuhio Highway in Maloaa. The report was made by

His identity has not yet been released.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the man’s death.

Anyone with information is urged to call Investigative Services Bureau Assistant Chief Bryson Ponce at 241-1602 or Kauai Police Department Dispatch at 241-1711.

To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers Kauai at 246-8300 or use the P3 Tips App.