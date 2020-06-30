Kauai man dies after crash on Piko Road

Sunday night we reported that the teacher's union and the Board of Education reached an agreement on a number of safeguards to help keep teachers and students safe when they return to class. The Memorandum of Understanding covers some safety measures for the next school year on a number of issues such as teachers who are at-risk from COVID-19.

The teachers' union president says they would have to work with their principal to find out what options might be available to them. One option union officials hope for is teaching classes online so that teachers concerned about their health can still teach and not lose their jobs.