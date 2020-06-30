Kauai man dies after crash on Piko Road

Live Now
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Kauai man is dead following an early-morning crash on Piko Road.

Officials say the 20-year-old man from Lawai was driving a Toyota pickup truck westbound when he lost control at a curve, crossed the center line and crashed.

Police believe he was speeding. It’s still not known if alcohol or drugs played a role.

