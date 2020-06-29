Kauai man dead after hiking Kalalau Trail on Nāpali Coast

HONOLULU (KHON2) –A 41-year-old Kapa‘a man died Sunday while hiking the Kalalau Trail on the way to Hanakāpī‘ai Beach on the Nāpali Coast.

According to a preliminary report, dispatch received a call that a man had collapsed on the trail about 200 yards from Kē‘ē Beach around 7:40 a.m.

Kaua‘i firefighters from Station 1 hiked in to find the man unresponsive. They conducted high performance CPR and other advanced resuscitation efforts. Medic 22 and Rescue 3 arrived on scene soon thereafter to assist, but efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful.

The man was brought from the trail to Kē‘ē Beach where he was subsequently transported to Wilcox Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead at approximately 11:20 a.m.

No foul signs of foul play were reported and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

