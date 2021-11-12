Kauai man arrested for promotion of dangerous drugs

WAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kaua’i Police Department (KPD) arrested David Harville, 42, of Wailua on Tuesday, Nov. 9, for two counts of promoting a dangerous drug in the first degree and two counts of prohibiting place to keep ammunition.

According to KPD, its vice section executed several search warrants on Harville. During the searches, police recovered a total of approximately 1,507 grams of crystal methamphetamine, ammunition, drug paraphernalia and $8,277 in U.S. currency.

KPD said he was booked and released pending investigation.