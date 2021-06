HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ocean Safety officials are advising beachgoers to stay out of waters at Po‘ipū Beach Park until further notice due to a shark sighting.

A possible 6-to-8 foot shark was seen at Nukumoi Point at Po‘ipū Beach Park.

Warning signs have been posted as a safety precaution.

Lifeguards will reassess the area on Wednesday, June 2.