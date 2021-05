HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai lifeguards are warning swimmers to stay out of waters at Salt Pond Beach until further notice after a shark was sighted on Thursday.

Ocean Safety officials said that a possible 8- to 10-foot shark was sighted by the east end of the beach.

As a safety precaution, no swimming is allowed until further notice. Signs have been posted to warn beachgoers of the shark sighting.

Lifeguards will determine if the beach can be reopened on Friday.