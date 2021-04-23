Kauai launches self-service motor vehicle registration kiosk in Princeville

LIHUE (KHON2) — Kauai drivers may now renew their motor vehicle registration at Foodland in Princeville.

Kauai County officials launched the island’s fourth self-service kiosk for motor vehicle registrations.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

“Our DMV kiosks in Kapa‘a and Lihue Safeways and Ishihara Market in Waimea have been widely used by the community as a quick and convenient option to renew their vehicle registrations,” said Mayor Derek Kawakami. “We are grateful to our Finance Department team and our County Council for their support of this new kiosk location which will better serve our North Shore residents.”

The Princeville self-service kiosk will allow customers to pay for their motor vehicle registrations via a touchscreen by entering their license plate number or scanning the bar code of their motor vehicle renewal form. Vehicles must have valid safety checks to use the kiosk.

Customers may only use debit or credit cards for transactions and will incur a $3 service fee as well as a 2.5% debit and credit card fee.

Once a transaction is made, the kiosk will print out the vehicle registration and license plate tabs instantly.

Motor vehicle registrations may also be paid for here.