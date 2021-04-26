Kauai keiki, junior lifeguard program registration opens May 3

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ocean Safety officials announced that online registration for Kauai’s 2021 keiki and junior lifeguard programs will open on Monday, May 3.

The programs are free and will operate on a scaled-down model, according to officials.

The programs will incorporate classroom teaching, live rescue demonstrations and social distancing during physical fitness exercises.

The keiki program will be available to children between 8 and 11 years old who can both swim and run without stopping for 50 yards. The junior program will be available to children between 12 and 17 years old who can both swim and run without stopping for 100 yards.

The program will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates:

June 22-24 — Salt Pond Beach

July 13-15 — Hanalei Bay

July 20-22 — Wanini Beach

July 27-29 — Kalapakī Beach

Those who would like to participate can register here when availability opens. Every participant must provide proof of their birth certificate and will need to bring lunch, sunscreen and a towel to each training.