Kauai Island Utility Cooperative hits 100 percent renewable power generation frequently

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai Island Utility Cooperative is hitting 100 percent renewable power generation more frequently. That means they are not using any fossil fuel for hours at a time.

The utility calls it a uniique accomplishment for a stand-alone electrical grid.

The renewable power is coming from utility-scale solar, a biomass plant, and a several small hydro generation facilities.

