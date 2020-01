Kauai authorities are asking for the public’s in help finding an inmate who left a job site and didn’t return.

Tyrus Delos Reyes is a work furlough inmate at the Kauai Community Correctional Center.

He’s 35-years-old, about 5’8″ and weighs 180 lbs.

Reyes is serving time for drugs and firearms offenses.

If you see him, call 911.