Kauai Humane Society treats homeless-owned pets for free

File – Executive Director Nicole Crane carries pet food donations to the “donations” tent at Lydgate park where several dogs sit behind a makeshift fence. (KHS photo/Caitlin Fowlkes)

PUHI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Staff from the Kauai Humane Society (KHS) visited shelter-in-place homeless camps at Lydgate Park on Wednesday, Jan. 27, and Thursday, Jan. 28, to offer several services to animals for free.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Staff offered flea and tick treatments, handed out collars, leashes and pet food, and even microchipped the animals — free of charge. The KHS executive director said, the main goal of the effort was to reunite animals with their owners should they ever be separated.

“KHS visited Lydgate Park because one of our goals is to reunite animals with their loving families and one way to do that is through microchipping. KHS recognizes that transportation can be a barrier to receiving resources, so we went mobile. KHS was able to provide microchips, flea control, food, collars, and leashes thanks to a grant provided by PetSmart Charities.” Nicole Crane, KHS Executive Director

Executive Director Nicole Crane and Animal Services Manager Ben Osorno take bags of pet food to the “donations” tent at the Lydgate Park shelter-in-place camp. (KHS photo/Caitlin Fowlkes)

Veterinarian Technician Angie Leipold hands out bags of pet food to individuals camped at Lydgate Park. (KHS photo/Caitlin Fowlkes)

Executive Director Nicole Crane speaks to a couple asking for both cat and dog food at the Lydgate Park camps. (KHS photo/Caitlin Fowlkes)

A total of 11 pets were microchipped and 50 bags of pet food were given to individuals at the camps.

Crane said, there is usually a stigma about low-income pet owners — a perception that is not seen or recognized by KHS.

“KHS’s mission surrounds compassion, compassion for animals and compassion for our community,” Crane said. “If we are able to provide resources that keep animals healthy and happy and keep families happy then we are taking the steps needed to meet our mission.”

Hawaii State law requires a microchipped animal to be held for nine days at the Humane Society while an animal without a chip is only placed on a two-day hold. Each microchip has a unique number that is associated with the owner’s information, it does not track the animal.

To learn more information about KHS resources, click here.