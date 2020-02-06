Kauai Humane Society to host Valentine’s Day Adopt-a-thon

KAUAI (KHON2) – The Kauai Humane Society is set to host a Valentine’s Day Adopt-a-thon!

The event is on February 14 and 15 at the Kauai Humane Society. All pet adoptions will be fully sponsored by Destination in Paradise.

All you have to do is pay for the registration and microchip fee and the rest is covered.

The Adopt-a-thon will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

Also, Kickshaw’s Foodtruck will be at the event on Saturday.

For more details about the Kauai Humane Society’s Adopt-a-thon, click here.