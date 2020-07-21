Kauai Humane Society receives grant for senior dogs

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) – The Kauai Humane Society received a grant to give senior dogs a second chance.
The grant is one of 64 awarded to animal welfare groups from The Grey Muzzle Organization.
It is the second year in a row for the Kauai Humane Society to receive a grant from the organization.
The Humane Society says the money can be used for 10-year-olds Phyllis and Moki who need advanced veterinary and dental care.
