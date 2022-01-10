Kauai Humane Society needs your help getting a much needed X-ray machine

The Kauai Humane Society (KHS) needs your help getting a much needed X-ray machine to help diagnose serious medical injuries quickly. (Courtesy: Kauai Humane Society)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Humane Society (KHS) needs your help getting a much needed X-ray machine to help diagnose serious medical injuries quickly.

KHS was previously in a partnership with another organization that would outsource their X-ray machine, but it is no longer accessible. Now, KHS needs to raise $60,000 to purchase their own.

Although the animal shelter is not seeing an increase in animals needing X-rays, it is still important for them to secure a machine since it is frequently used, at least twice a month on average.

“We sometimes see pets being surrendered to the shelter because they are in need of serious medical treatment and the owner either does not want the responsibility or can not afford the treatment. Having access to an X-ray machine means that we can determine the medical issue precisely,” said Caitlin Fowlkes, KHS spokesperson.

Fowlkes adds that this is helpful for the staff to be able to efficiently begin treatment and to also give information to partner organizations that take on some of their medical cases.

One example she gives is a recent owner-surrender case involving a dachshund dog named Marlee who was surrendered with paralyzed hind legs.

Marlee the dachshund dog. (Courtesy: Kauai Humane Society)

“Because we do not have an X-ray machine currently, we are having to go off of scans that were taken by another vet clinic to treat him,” Fowlkes said. “If we had our own X-ray machine, we would be able to take our own updated scans, follow up on his treatment, and allow his adopter to have the most updated information.”

Fowlkes says Marlee now has a wheelchair that he enjoys zooming around at the shelter.

The X-ray machine not only is used to confirm broken or dislocated bones, it can see internal injuries such as hernias. Staff can often determine a broken bone without a scan, but the machine shows a more accurate result of where the break is located, which allows for medical treatment to be more precise.

Click here to donate directly to the fundraiser. KHS is also offering the option for people to buy prints of cool X-rays taken in the past. Fish Eye Kaua`i Art Gallery has partnered with the shelter for this fundraiser — prints are matted and come with the story of the animal featured in it.

“Each print is a scan of a significant medical case that found a happy ending through KHS, or was used as a learning tool for our veterinary technicians,” Fowlkes said.

Each print also has a story explaining the importance of the scan. All proceeds go to KHS.