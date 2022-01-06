Kauai Humane Society joins the ‘Betty White Challenge’: Here’s how to donate

FILE – Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010. White will turn 99 on Sunday, Jan. 17. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Humane Society (KHS) is joining the Betty White Challenge, asking supports to donate before what would have been her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

The late comedic icon was an animal rights activist who served as a board member of the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association and trustee of the Morris Animal Foundation since the ’70s. Now her legacy to care for animals lives on.

White died on Dec. 31, 2021, just weeks before her milestone birthday. The so-called Betty White Challenge is a virtual event asking fans to donate $5 to animal rescues or shelters in her name.

KHS said every penny will go directly to the animals in their care. Click here to make a donation.

Make sure to type “in honor of Betty White” in the memo.