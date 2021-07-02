Kauai Humane Society joins national ‘Empty the Shelters’ adoption event

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kauai Humane Society (KHS) is joining the national “Empty the Shelters” adoption event from July 7 to 11. It currently has 381 animals in its care.

The nationwide quarterly event is sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation, which helps animals find their forever homes through reduced adoption fees for $25 or less.

“KHS is extremely grateful to be partnering with the Bissell Foundation on the Empty the Shelters event,” Executive Director Nicole Schafer Crane said. “Spring and summer are extremely difficult times for shelters across the nation and KHS is no exception. Our shelter is over capacity due to large cat litters being born. We have hundreds of kittens that are healthy, loving, and in search of their forever home. Thanks to the Bissell Foundation we are able to lower our adoption fees to $25 for all of our animals in hopes of bringing adopters to the shelter.”

KHS took in more than 160 kittens in June. The shelter welcomes the public to learn about foster opportunities even if they can’t adopt since fostering still helps create space in the shelter.

KHS achieved a no-kill status this year.