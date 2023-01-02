LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai Humane Society has been busy this past week as they took in 18 stray dogs and five stray cats.

Thirteen of those animals came in just over the holiday weekend.

Caitlin Fowlkes, Kauai Humane Society Marketing & Communications Coordinator, said “fortunately, we have been able to reunite five dogs and two cats out of those eight team that have come in in the last week. And, we were closed on New Year’s Day; so we’re hoping that in the next few days, we will be able to reunite even more animals.”

Unfortunately, it did not end well in some cases. There were three dead dogs brought to the facility, and officials had to euthanize three dogs and one cat due to severe injuries likely caused when they were hit by vehicles.

“That’s largely due to people setting off fireworks, it tends to scare animals. And, even animals who are very comfortable in their own backyard, don’t know what is happening when the fireworks go off; and they tend to bolt.” Caitlin Fowlkes, Kauai Humane Society Marketing & Communications Coordinator

Officials said any time of year residents know there will be celebratory fireworks to take pets on walks before the sun sets and to keep them inside.

“Create a safe space in your home. So, say like, a bathroom or a laundry room where you can, you know, set down bedding with familiar sense, treats, toys, and really give the pet treats when they go into that room to just reinforce that positive association.” Said Fowlkes.

On Oahu, the Hawaiian Humane Society said the most important thing to do, especially this time of year, is update your pet’s microchip.

“Making sure that your pet is micro chipped and your contact information is up to date and registered with your microchip is critical because that helps us to reunite you with your pet that much quicker,” said Brandy Shimabukuro, Hawaiian Humane Society manager of communications.