Kauai Humane Society gets record breaking adoptions this year

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the year comes to an end the Kauai Humane Society is celebrating a record-breaking year.

Nicole Schafer Crane with the humane society said 2021 was amazing with an overwhelming amount of people adopting and fostering their animals.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

“We had over 1,300 adoptions this year.” said Schafer Crane. “That’s more than any previous year.”

She said they exceeded their expectations and are thankful for their community helping them reach this goal.

“We transferred out almost 600 animals, almost 400 were redeemed,” said Schafer Crane. “That’s really exciting because we love when we can reunite lost animals with their families.”

She said since the Coronavirus pandemic is still lingering on, with some people still working from home. They noticed a need in people wanting a furry companion.

“Numbers really represent how hard our team works, and how much our community supports us, because that’s the only way we can be successful is with our supporters,” said Schafer Crane.

The Kauai Humane Society said they also had an uptick in their field trip requests. This is where locals or tourists can request to take a dog out for the day on a field trip.

“You just let us know what your day looks like,” said Schafer Crane. “Are you going to go for a hike? Are you going to the beach? Are you going to Starbucks? Then we will pair you with a dog that loves those activities so you can spend time together.”

She said this helped with their adoption numbers and getting feedback on what type of activities their dogs like. Giving them an easier time matching the dog with the family.

Schafer Crane said as they look towards the new year. They plan on looking at more options and resources for the community like potentially expanding their medical assistance programs or adding a behavioral assistance program for their community.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

“We are always looking at growing and how we can be a resource for our community,” said Schafer Crane. “So, whether that is through medical assistance but maybe that’s through behavioral assistance as well.”