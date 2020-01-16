Kauai Humane Society dogs are taking field trips to find their forever homes

Have you ever wanted to rent a dog for a day? Well, you can, thanks to a unique program at the Kauai Humane Society.

The Kauai Humane Society is home to dozens of four-legged friends. The pups spend their day lounging, playing and occasionally hitting the road to explore what the Garden Isle has to offer.

“People can come and borrow a dog for the day. They get to go out, they have the dog for anywhere between 11 and 5 on the weekdays or between 10 and 3 on the weekends and a lot of the time they’re out the entire day,” said Becki Oishi, Kauai Humane Society Customer Service Manager.

Once you’ve had a day of fun, you must return your furry friend before its curfew. But, you won’t have to go home empty-handed. Visitors and Kauai residents can adopt their “field trip” dog if they wish. The Kauai Humane Society can send a dog to their forever home inter island, to the mainland or internationally. The farthest the Kauai Humane Society has sent a dog is Germany.

Employees hope participants find as much joy in the program as their four-legged counterparts do. For more information, visit the Kauai Humane Society.

