LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai Humane Society’s cat painting auction is still going strong.

Here are the masterpieces created by the kitties. You can see a good mix of streaks, splotches and paw prints.

Bidding begins at $20 or individual pieces can be bought upfront for $250.

Bidding ends at 3 p.m. Monday, and all proceeds go directly to support the animals at the shelter.

