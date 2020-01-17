Kauai household hazardous waste collection set for Jan. 18 and 19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — County officials are announcing that residentially-generated household hazardous waste (HHW) will be accepted free of charge on Jan. 18 and 19.

Among the items that will be accepted are automotive products, lead-acid batteries, lawn and garden products, oil-based paints, thinners and stains, fluorescent lights, batteries, and more.

The collection will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

Kapa‘a baseyard, 4900 Kahau Road, Saturday, Jan. 18;

Hanapēpē refuse transfer station, 4380 Lēlē Road, Sunday, Jan. 19; and

Kaua‘i Resource Center, 3460 Ahukini Road, Sunday, Jan. 19.

In addition, latex paint will not be accepted, as it is not considered household hazardous waste.

For instructions on how to dispose of latex paints or how to dispose of HHW items on your own as well as a list of acceptable HHW items, please visit the county website at, www.kauai.gov/hhw.

If there any questions or concerns about either event please call the County Solid Waste Office at 241-4841.