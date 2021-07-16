Kauai house fire causes nearly $1M in damage, displaces 6 in Moloa’a

Moloa‘a, Hawaii (KHON2) — Six people are without a home after their house caught fire in Moloa‘a on Thursday.

It happened at around 1:20 p.m. Firefighters, along with personnel from the Kauai Police Department, Department of Public Works and American Red Cross, responded to reports of a structure fire to a two-story dwelling on Ko‘olau Road.

The road was shut down for about five hours, while first responders battled the blaze that had fully engulfed the two-story residence.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire and clear the scene by approximately 5:20 p.m.

At 7:40 p.m., a crew with the Kaiakea Fire Station returned to the scene to investigate smoldering remains.

No injuries were reported, and residents were not at home at the time of the fire. Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting the displaced individuals.

Damage to the structure and belongings are estimated to be about $965,000.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. An investigation is ongoing.