HONOLULU (KHON2) — A preliminary round of the Statewide Kupuna Spelling Bee was held on Kauai.

Seniors who were at least 60 years old participated at the Lihue Neighborhood Center on Sunday, July 17.

The two top winners in each of three age categories from each preliminary spelling bee advance to compete in the final round in the 2022 statewide Kupuna Spelling Bee on Oahu on Saturday, July 23.

Statewide Kuupna Spelling Bee helpers conduct preliminary round in Lihue, Hawaii on Sunday, July 17, 2022

Finalists have the option to compete virtually.

The grand prize is a pair of roundtrip tickets to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies.

Other prizes include a giveaway of a four-night stay for two people at the California Hotel in Las Vegas.

The spelling bee is a benefit for the Alzheimer’s Association of Hawaii. Participants paid $10 to compete.