Kauai homeowner shares experience about meeting the couple at center of missing children investigation

(Phoenix, AZ) — “They said that they waited all day for God to tell them which house to go to and he told them to come to mine,” said Jeanie Martin.

Martin says newlyweds Chad and Lori Daybell relied on a sign from God to arrive at her home unannounced on November 7, 2019.

Two weeks after Chad’s first wife Tammy is buried in Utah.

Martin says they wanted to rent her master bedroom upstairs.

After spending a few hours with the couple she says she got this text from an Idaho area code saying “This is Chad Daybell. We loved meeting you”

“They were just like two teenagers that had just been set free,” said Martin. “And they were just giddy “

The online application accepted the same day is shown here.

The identity of Chad Guy Daybell was verified on Zillow.

It says quote “I’m an author looking for a peaceful place to write. I own a house on the mainland and am looking for a rental for myself and my new wife who lives here on Kauai.”

The emergency contact none other than Lori Daybell listed as as wife.

The application says Chad made $30,000 a month with his employer Spring Creek Book Company.

But Martin learned something else a few days later.

“Only thing I saw was Tammy obituary,” said Martin. “And just the way they were in my house so happy and free, and now I’m thinking free of the spouses free of the kids.”

Chad changed his mind about renting from her Martin says.

But she did ask him about Tammy’s death

The text back reads “I woke up that morning and she had been dead for a couple hours But she had a peaceful look on her face – at her burial I felt her tell me she was happy and helping our family on the other side of the veil. She helped me reconnect with lori so quickly and it helped my children move forward.”

Martin never spoke to Chad again.

But nearly three months later she saw the Daybells on the news in Kauai

Discovering Lori’s kids are missing, kids Martin says the couple barely mentioned.

She believes her instinct was right.

“I’m not renting to these people because I don’t want them at my house when the cops finally come to get them I knew that for a fact,” said Martin.

Daybell ignored an order to turn over her children to an Idaho court last week.