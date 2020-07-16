Kauai hiker who died on Kalalau Trail identified

KEE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials have identified the Kapaa hiker who died in June 2020 while hiking the Kalalau Trail on the Napali Coast.

According to Kauai County officials, the man has been identified as 41-year-old Andrew Jardine.

A police report revealed that dispatch received a call that a man had collapsed on the trail around 7:40 a.m. on June 28, about 200 yards from Kee Beach.

Kauai firefighters found the man unresponsive. Despite working to revive him, the man was dead.

An autopsy was conducted and a preliminary report indicated that there were no signs of foul play and no physical injuries.

