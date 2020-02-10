Kauai High School wins Samsung STEM contest

Selected from thousands of entries nationwide, Kauai High School in Lihue has been named the Hawaii State Winner in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest for its proposed plan to address mental health and bullying. Mrs. Leah Aiwohi helped guide her students to the win.
Mrs. Aiwohi and her students proposed to create an app that will reinforce a positive mindset, boost self-love, promote acceptance, and provide motivation to help people get through difficult times in their lives. According to the American Psychological Association, 37.6% of the 8.9 million people diagnosed with mental health issues have not been treated nor had access to treatment.
The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest encourages teachers and students to solve real-world issues in their community using classroom skills in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Kauai High School is among the nation’s 100 State Winners (representing all 50 states) and will receive $15,000 worth of technology for its achievement. In addition, the school will also receive a Samsung video kit for students to create and submit a three-minute video that showcases their project development and how it addresses the issue. The video will be used for the chance to advance to the next phase of the contest and win additional prizes and educational opportunities.
All 100 State Winners will work on their projects and submit their three-minute video in hopes of advancing in the contest’s remaining phases:
- 20 National Finalist schools will be selected to travel to the final event in the spring where they will present their project to a panel of judges. For achieving National Finalist status, schools will be awarded in total $50,000 in technology and classroom materials.
- Five grand prize National Winner schools will receive in total $100,000 in technology and classroom materials, and participate in a trip to Washington, D.C. to present their projects to members of Congress.
- Public voting will also determine one Community Choice winner from the pool of National Finalists, who will be eligible to win an additional $10,000 in Samsung technology.
- SandBows Slotted Fifth In AVCA Preseason Poll
- Hawaii men’s volleyball remains No. 1, Rado Parapunov named Big West Player of the Week
- Kauai High School wins Samsung STEM contest
- The Rock’s daughter, Simone Johnson, is training to be the first fourth-generation WWE wrestler
- No contest plead in sexual assault of Japanese visitor in 2019