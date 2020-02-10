Kauai High School wins Samsung STEM contest

Selected from thousands of entries nationwide, Kauai High School in Lihue has been named the Hawaii State Winner in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest for its proposed plan to address mental health and bullying. Mrs. Leah Aiwohi helped guide her students to the win.

Mrs. Aiwohi and her students proposed to create an app that will reinforce a positive mindset, boost self-love, promote acceptance, and provide motivation to help people get through difficult times in their lives. According to the American Psychological Association, 37.6% of the 8.9 million people diagnosed with mental health issues have not been treated nor had access to treatment.

The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest encourages teachers and students to solve real-world issues in their community using classroom skills in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Kauai High School is among the nation’s 100 State Winners (representing all 50 states) and will receive $15,000 worth of technology for its achievement. In addition, the school will also receive a Samsung video kit for students to create and submit a three-minute video that showcases their project development and how it addresses the issue. The video will be used for the chance to advance to the next phase of the contest and win additional prizes and educational opportunities.

All 100 State Winners will work on their projects and submit their three-minute video in hopes of advancing in the contest’s remaining phases: