Kalaheo High School spreads aloha during National Random Act of Kindness Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu high school is celebrating Kindness Week with a little aloha.
Students, teachers and staff at Kalaheo High School held a sign waving event Wednesday morning in celebration of National Random Act of Kindness Day. The event is part of a week long kindness challenge at the school, in which students are encouraged to meet someone new and leave them better than they found them.
Various activities were held throughout the week including classroom lessons, Kindness Bingo and exchanges of compliments.