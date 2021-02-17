Kalaheo High School spreads aloha during National Random Act of Kindness Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu high school is celebrating Kindness Week with a little aloha.

Students, teachers and staff at Kalaheo High School held a sign waving event Wednesday morning in celebration of National Random Act of Kindness Day. The event is part of a week long kindness challenge at the school, in which students are encouraged to meet someone new and leave them better than they found them.

Courtesy: Kalaheo High School

Courtesy: Kalaheo High School

Courtesy: Kalaheo High School

Various activities were held throughout the week including classroom lessons, Kindness Bingo and exchanges of compliments.

