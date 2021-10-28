Kaua’i health officials monitor COVID clusters related to travel

LIHU’E, Hawai’i (KHON2) — The number of COVID causes on Kaua’i appears to be on the rise once again.

Kaua’i health officials said earlier this week, they’re monitoring two active clusters related to Fall Break travel.

Officials say, one cluster is linked with travel to a neighbor island for a place of worship event. Meanwhile, the other cluster is from a social gathering associated with group travel to the mainland.

The main thing is, we remain in constant communication with our hospitals to make sure that they have the capacity to treat and get these people recovered,” Kaua’i Mayor Derek Kawakami said. “So far, our hospitals are doing ok and that’s the name of the game — is making sure that we have all of our systems in place — to be able to handle the good days and less than good days as well.”

Officials urge everyone who travels, to get vaccinated before they go and get tested three to five days after returning from their trip.