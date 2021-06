HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai’s Wailua Golf Course has been bestowed with a big honor.

It was ranked 26th on the GOLF’s list of the best municipal courses in America.

Wailua Golf Course was first built as a 9-hole course in the ’30s. The second nine holes were added in 1961.

Out of the top 30 municipal courses, Wailua ranked first in offering the least expensive price for locals.

Daily prices range from $20 foa a round on the weekend down to just $1 for juniors.