Kauai first responders rescue more visitors from land, ocean incidents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders on Kauai conducted a hiker rescue in Kōke‘e and a water rescue in Po‘ipū on Tuesday.

The hiker, a 62-year-old visitor, was reportedly suffering from possible dehydration and heat stroke on Kukui Trail. Firefighters from the Waimea fire station responded to the scene and airlifted the man to a nearby landing zone after locating him 1.5 miles into the trail.

AMR personnel treated the hiker and transported him to a local hospital.

Three people were also rescued after being caught out in waters off Sheraton Beach.

Firefighters and Ocean Safety responded to the scene at around 5:15 p.m. Ocean Safety managed to pull a woman, who is also visiting, from the water and bring her to shore via Jet Ski. Two other swimmers were reported to be in distress as well. Ocean Safety rescued one of the swimmers while HFD tended to the other using a rescue boat.

All swimmers declined medical support from AMR personnel at the scene.