Kauai fireworks permit applications available online-only

LIHU’E, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Fireworks permit applications will be available online only for Kaua’i residents, starting on Dec. 15, according to the Kaua’i Fire Department (KFD).

Transitioning to an electronic platform was made to enhance COVID-19 precautions, save paper and allow customers to apply at their convenience,” said KFD Fire Prevention Capt. Jeremie Makepa.

The cost of a fireworks permit remains at $25. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

Meanwhile, no permit is required to purchase snakes, sparklers, fountains, cylindrical or cone fountains, whistles, toy smoke devices, wheels and ground spinners and other similar products.

KFD said fireworks and firecrackers may only be ignited on private property between 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 1 a.m. on Jan. 1. Officials say licensed pyro-technicians with proper permits are authorized to ignite aerial fireworks.

Makepa advises everyone to exercise caution when igniting fireworks, follow listed instructions and be sure that children are under adult supervision at all times.

KFD said the public is advised that all aerial luminaries — also known as — flying lanterns or flying luminaries are prohibited in the State of Hawai’i.

Further details on the new application process will be announced in the coming days.