Kauai firefighters rescued an injured hiker who fell near Hoopii Falls

KAPAA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Firefighters rescued an injured hiker in Kapaa on Sunday, July 5.
Around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, firefighters received a call of an injured hiker who fell near Hoopii Falls in Kapaa. Responders later arrived on the scene and found an injured 35-year-old man, who is a resident of Kauai.
The hiker was airlifted and later dropped off at Kapahi Park to awaiting medical and fire personnel.
The scene was cleared at around 2 p.m.
