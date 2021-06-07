Kauai firefighters rescue 16-year-old visitor on Po‘ipū trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai first responders located a 16-year-old boy who was reported to be missing on a trail in Po‘ipū on Sunday, June 6.

Kauai fire crews received a call from the police department about a missing hiker on the Māhā‘ulepū Heritage Trail at approximately 2:35 p.m.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

At approximately 3:35 p.m., firefighters located the hiker on the trail. No injuries were reported.

The hiker reportedly became separated from his group, trekked to Māhā‘ulepū Beach, and later went back on the path to locate his family, the Kauai Fire Department said.

Officials remind the public to let others know of hiking plans ahead of time, remain on marked trails and stay alert of any weather changes. Hikers should also be prepared with food and water in case of emergencies.