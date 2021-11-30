Kauai firefighters extinguish Waimea house fire; damage costs estimated at $150,000

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai firefighters extinguished a fire at a single-story house on Pokole Road in Waimea; total damage costs were estimated to be around $150,000.

According to the Kauai Fire Department (KFD), the fire ignited shortly after midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Firefighters arrived at the scene around 12:20 a.m. and found the building fully engulfed in flames, as well as an active downed powerline on the road.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The blaze also spread to the surrounding brush. First, firefighters established a water supply and contained the brush fire.

Then, once the Kauai Island Utility Cooperative disconnected power to the powerline and confirmed the area was safe, firefighters fully extinguished the building fire by 3 a.m.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

KFD said the structure was a total loss, and there was no one home at the time of the blaze. No injuries were reported.