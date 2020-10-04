Kauai firefighters extinguish two brush fires in Anahola

ANAHOLA (KHON2) – Two brush fires that broke out in Anahola on Friday night, Oct. 2, were extinguished.

According to the Kauai Fire Department, firefighters responded to the two fires, which were located east of the Anahola solar farms near Kuhio Highway around 7:20 p.m. The fires were put out roughly 20 minutes later and scorched two acres of land.

Police temporarily closed Kuhio Highway.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened. Officials say that they do not know what caused the two fires and remains under investigation.

