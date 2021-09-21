Kaua’i firefighters extinguish ‘piece of furniture with 100 gallons of water’ during house fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kaua’i Fire Department extinguished a structure fire at a single-story Līhu‘e home on Tuesday, Sept. 21, and said personnel “extinguished a piece of furniture with 100 gallons of water.”

The fire was reported around 12:25 a.m. Tuesday on Elima Street, KFD officials said, no one was injured.

Firefighters arrived at the home around 12:30 a.m. and discovered light smoke coming from the structure. Officials reported the occupants were not home when firefighters arrived.

KFD found heavy smoke throughout the home after further investigation and said personnel “were able to gain entry into the dwelling and extinguished a piece of furniture with 100 gallons of water.” Officials did not describe the piece of furniture that needed 100 gallons of water to be extinguished.

Officials said there were no other hotspots and firefighters used ventilation fans to clear the air after the fire was controlled. KFD reported the scene was cleared around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and the blaze was estimated to have caused $10,000 in damage.