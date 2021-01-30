Kauai firefighters extinguish Kapa’a storage shed fire

KAPA’A, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai Fire Department (KFD) extinguished a plastic storage shed that caught fire during the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 30, in Kapa’a.
KFD said, firefighters from Kaiakea and Kapa’a responded to a home on Mei Place shortly before 1:45 p.m. and were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. No injuries have been reported.
Damages are estimated around $5,000 to the shed and its contents. The main building was also damaged due to radiant heat from the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.