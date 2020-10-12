Kauai firefighters extinguish Kapaa house fire

KAPAA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Firefighters on Sunday responded to a structure fire on Kumole Street in Kapaa.

Smoke engulfed the home as responders worked to put out the flames. By around 12 p.m. the fire was extinguished and the home was deemed a total loss.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

(Courtesy of the Kauai Fire Department)

