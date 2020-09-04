Kauai firefighters extinguish house fire in Kekaha area

KEKAHA, Hawaii (KHON2) – Firefighters on Kauai doused a house fire that broke out in the Kekaha area on Wednesday morning, Sept. 2.

According to the Kauai Fire Department, firefighters responded to the fire on Hoomau Street around 7:40 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters found smoke coming from the windows. The homeowners, as well as good samaritans, were using garden hoses to try and put out the fire.

Firefighters removed the smoke from the structure and were able to confine the fire to the room it originated from.

No injuries were reported and two residents were displaced. However, they declined help from the American Red Cross.

Crews eventually left the scene just before 10 a.m. Fire inspectors estimate damages to be roughly around $150,000.

As for the cause of the fire, it remains under investigation.

