KAUMAKANI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai Fire Department responded to a brush fire on Thursday, in Kaumakani.

The incident happened on Aug. 18, at around 1:40 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at Salt Pond and the fire was fully extinguished by 4:30 p.m. KFD said there were no injuries reported, and no structures threatened during the response. The fire burned 30 acres of land.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Kauai firefighters are investigating.