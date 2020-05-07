Kauai firefighters extinguish brush fire in Anahola

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai firefighters extinguished a brush fire that broke out in Anahola Monday morning on May 4.

No injuries were reported and no homes were threatened despite the fire’s close proximity to a subdivision owned by the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

At about 10:35 a.m. on Monday, personnel from the Kaiakea fire station and Kauai Police Department were dispatched to a brush fire along Kukuihale Road at Pilipoli Road. Both roads were closed from 10:30 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. as crews responded.

Officials say that there were high winds and that the fire was rapidly spreading.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading up Pilipoli Road towards the residential neighborhood. The fire was later extinguished.

About 40 acres of brush and numerous abandoned cars were involved in this fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and remains under investigation.