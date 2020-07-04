Kauai Firefighters extinguish Anahola brush fire

ANAHOLA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Firefighters on Kauai put out a brush that broke out in Anahola on Thursday afternoon, July 2.

No injuries were reported and no homes were threatened despite the fire’s close proximity to a subdivision owned by the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands.

At about 4:20 p.m., firefighters responded to the brush fire off of Kukuihale Road. Roughly six hours later, crews were able to extinguish the five-acre fire around 10:20 p.m.

Firefighters returned to the scene at midnight on July 3 to investigate a large amount of smoke at the site of original brushfire and used about 150 gallons of water to put the fire out.

On July 3, firefighters returned to the scene of the original fire at about 7:30 a.m., extinguished the remaining hot spots, and cleared the scene at 8:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and remains under investigation.

